SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) Shares Acquired by Corundum Trust Company INC

Corundum Trust Company INC lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SilverCrest Metals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Corundum Trust Company INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Corundum Trust Company INC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SILV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,467,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2,768.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 429,776 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,113,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 297,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SILV opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.23. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $11.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.20.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Equities research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

