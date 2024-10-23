SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) PT Raised to $150.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.66% from the stock’s previous close.

SN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SN traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.18. 527,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,331. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $112.30.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 104.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.