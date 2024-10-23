ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $256.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE SFBS opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.86. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $88.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,805,505.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

