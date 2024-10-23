Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.72 (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %

SEQI stock opened at GBX 79.30 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -7,938.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.81. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.80 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.30 ($1.15).

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

In other Sequoia Economic Infrastructure news, insider James Stewart acquired 25,243 shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,941.97 ($25,891.94). 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.