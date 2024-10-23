Sen. John Boozman Sells Off Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fiserv stock on September 26th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) on 9/6/2024.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.81. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after buying an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,642.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 471,531 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. B. Riley raised their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.28.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

