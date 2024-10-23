Sen. John Boozman Purchases Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock on September 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JMBS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 816,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,284. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1966 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 505,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,811,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 638,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares in the last quarter.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

