Sen. John Boozman Purchases Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock on September 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.02. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.