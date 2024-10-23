Sen. John Boozman Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock on September 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $117.17. 412,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,037. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average is $116.65. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.81 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,070,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,094,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 422,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,756,000 after buying an additional 171,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,810 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,587,000 after acquiring an additional 141,266 shares during the last quarter.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

