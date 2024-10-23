Segment Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,068.4% in the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,592,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,044,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 748,626 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,492,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 435,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,283,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.