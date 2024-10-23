Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $14,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VXF opened at $184.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

