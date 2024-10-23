Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,567,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,402,000 after buying an additional 894,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 872,043 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,272,000 after purchasing an additional 848,067 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $15,626,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 350,330 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

