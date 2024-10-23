Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $15.85 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 71.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $193.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.65.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

