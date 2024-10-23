Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $253.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $253.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

