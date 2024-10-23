Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $290,655,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,240 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 977.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth $54,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $19,791,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at $31,728,387.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $19,791,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin
AppLovin Stock Up 0.1 %
APP stock opened at $158.95 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $163.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 94.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AppLovin
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Cisco: Why Analysts Are Targeting 35% Gains by Christmas
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.