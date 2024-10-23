Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Makes New Investment in RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSTN)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSTN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,703,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,000. RDE comprises approximately 4.3% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned 10.43% of RDE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new stake in RDE in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000.

Get RDE alerts:

RDE Trading Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ:RSTN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706. RDE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25.

RDE Company Profile

RDE, Inc owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RDE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.