Sebold Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,494 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XCEM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4,338.7% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 104.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

