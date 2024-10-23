Searle & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Searle & CO. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.53.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.61. 465,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,624. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.97 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

