Saxony Capital Management LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Saxony Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 405,129 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,672,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,443,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,157,000 after acquiring an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $60.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

