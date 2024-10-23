Saxony Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Saxony Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

