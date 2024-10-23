Saxony Capital Management LLC Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Saxony Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

