Saxony Capital Management LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 784,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after acquiring an additional 62,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

