Saxony Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Saxony Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,567,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

