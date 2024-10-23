Saxony Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.04 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

