Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 1816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $757.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salzgitter AG will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

