SALT (SALT) Trading Down 23% This Week

SALT (SALT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $1.53 million and $876.24 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007753 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,163.98 or 0.99939900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007723 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006541 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00065773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

