Rye Brook Capital LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rye Brook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 4.6% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 544,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25,320.8% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,854,000 after acquiring an additional 514,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $252.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963,252. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.69 and its 200 day moving average is $225.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $253.94.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.