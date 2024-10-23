Rune (RUNE) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Rune has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for about $5.15 or 0.00007770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $25,603.19 and $86,876.12 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 5.23162547 USD and is up 3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $81,028.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

