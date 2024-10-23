Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,414. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

