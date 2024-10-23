RPC (RES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect RPC to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. RPC had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $364.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RPC Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:RES opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. RPC has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.22.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on RES shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.
RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.
