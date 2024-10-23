Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $113.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOKF. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.90.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.83. 244,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.98. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $114.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.17.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BOK Financial by 361.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 211.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

