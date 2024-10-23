Rogers (ROG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Rogers has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rogers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $100.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $138.85.

In other news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,409 shares in the company, valued at $420,568.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

