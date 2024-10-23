Rogers Communications (RCI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.42 per share for the quarter.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
