Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

RSKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Riskified to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 7.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 16.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 0.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 879,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a market cap of $795.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.33 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. On average, analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

