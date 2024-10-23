Rimini Street (RMNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.91%. The business had revenue of $103.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.42 million. On average, analysts expect Rimini Street to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rimini Street Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28. Rimini Street has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

