Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.75 and last traded at $72.73. Approximately 544,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,581,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 379.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,596,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.