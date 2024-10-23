ReddCoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 69.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $95.18 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00102757 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000095 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

