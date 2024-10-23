Rebalance LLC Purchases 24,686 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,686 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rebalance LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 208,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 49,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

