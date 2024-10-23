Rebalance LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWP traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $120.38. 52,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $122.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

