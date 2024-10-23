Rebalance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rebalance LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 913.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $196,000.

Shares of BSCQ stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 54,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,048. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $19.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

