RCS Financial Planning LLC Sells 51 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RCS Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $287.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $289.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

