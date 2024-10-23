RCS Financial Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 4.8% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 397,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 35,232 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 26,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

