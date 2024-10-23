Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.48 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,546,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,663,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 77,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $238.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $242.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.02. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

