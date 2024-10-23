Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EELV. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000.

EELV opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $473.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

