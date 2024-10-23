Q3 Earnings Estimate for Boot Barn Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.46 EPS.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.
Boot Barn Stock Performance
Shares of BOOT opened at $162.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.78 and its 200 day moving average is $130.48. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
