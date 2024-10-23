Q1 Earnings Estimate for Bandwidth Issued By Zacks Research

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bandwidth in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAND. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $507.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $73,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,135.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,525 shares of company stock worth $146,548. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

