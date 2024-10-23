Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
