PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 92,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 454,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

PROS Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $835.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PROS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PROS during the first quarter valued at $1,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,367,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in PROS by 21.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,591 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in PROS by 82.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 128,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 57,945 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

