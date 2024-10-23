Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 53,176 Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 6.40% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $25,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 91,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HIGH opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

