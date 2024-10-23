Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $54,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

