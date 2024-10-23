Private Advisor Group LLC Has $33.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.72% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $33,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

